Familial Ties Lane No Longer Applicable For Boyfriends & Girlfriends Since Mar 2021

Yesterday (16 Jul), the authorities shared that the index case of the KTV cluster had entered via the Familial Ties Lane (FTL) under the sponsorship of her Singaporean boyfriend.

Since then, many have expressed concerns over this section of our immigration policy. Later the same day, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) clarified that they have removed the boyfriend/girlfriend category from the FTL since Mar 2021. They’ve also stepped up security measures on the SafeTravel portal. Applicants are now required to log in using their Singpass accounts.

ICA issues clarification on Familial Ties Lane

On Friday (16 Jul) night, ICA issued a clarification on the FTL after receiving many appeals.

Though concerns seemed to have arisen only recently, ICA had actually removed the boyfriend/girlfriend category in Mar 2021.

They reportedly did so as part of a “regular review” of requirements and application processes for travellers entering Singapore.

In addition to the removal, ICA now also requires applicants to log in using their Singpass accounts.

The ICA has also implemented other security measures for the entry application process on the SafeTravel portal.

The boyfriend/girlfriend category was introduced in Oct 2020 as part of the expanded FTL.

It allowed Singaporeans to reunite with their foreign partners after being apart for long periods due to the pandemic.

With the removal, Singaporeans and Permanent Residents (PR) can only apply for their relatives’ entry under FTL if they fall under the following categories:

Index case of KTV cluster entered Singapore in Feb 2021

According to a joint statement by ICA and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), the index case of the KTV cluster is a Short-Term Pass holder.

She entered Singapore in Feb 2021 via FTL, with sponsorship from her Singaporean boyfriend.

As of the figures on 14 Jul, she is one of 8 Short-Term Visit Pass holders linked to the KTV cluster, which has since grown to 120.

Hope change will prevent similar incidents

The KTV cluster that emerged lately is certainly a cause for concern.

However, the quick responses to rectify the situation should at least provide some solace.

Hopefully, the changes will prevent similar incidents from recurring, so we can push our daily case numbers down again.