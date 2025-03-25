Family of 3 killed after riding against traffic & crashing into truck in Thailand

Family of 3 killed after riding against traffic & crashing in Thailand

A tragic accident in Thailand claimed the lives of a family of three, including a seven-month-old baby, after they rode their motorcycle against traffic and crashed into an oncoming truck.

The fatal collision occurred around 9.30pm on Monday (24 March) on a road exiting Trat, reported Khaosod.

Family rode against traffic before crash

When police arrived at the scene, they found the wreckage of the motorcycle and the lifeless bodies of a 39-year-old father, a 37-year-old mother, and their infant child.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the family was riding against the flow of traffic, staying close to the road divider. Tragically, they collided head-on with a truck travelling in the correct direction, throwing all three off the vehicle.

Police also observed that the motorcycle had been modified to include a sidecar.

Truck loses control, injuring 4 others

In addition to the three deaths, the four people riding in the truck were also injured in the accident.

The impact of the crash had caused the truck to swerve out of control and crash into the guard rails, leaving its front end wrecked and windshield shattered.

Emergency responders gave all four injured first aid before conveying them to the hospital.

Authorities also observed damage to two other vehicles caught in the crash and are currently investigating the incident further.

Witnesses are being interviewed to piece together the full circumstances of the accident.

