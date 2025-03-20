82-year-old man sent to hospital after accident with bus in Punggol, driver removed from duty

Go-Ahead S’pore trying to contact family of man injured in Punggol bus accident

An elderly man was sent to the hospital after being involved in an accident with a public bus in Punggol.

A video posted by Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook showed a person lying at a road junction next to bus service 382G, a feeder bus that loops around Punggol.

Person on road being assisted by two others

In the clip, two umbrellas had been placed to shelter the person from the pouring rain. His leg could be seen sticking out between the umbrellas.

Also next to him were two people — someone wearing a motorcycle helmet and a man in a red-and-yellow uniform.

They appeared to be assisting the person while waiting for the authorities to arrive.

Punggol accident involved bus & pedestrian

In response to queries form MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an accident at about 4.45pm on Wednesday (19 March).

It involved a bus and an 82-year-old male pedestrian, and took place at the junction of Sumang Walk and Sumang Link.

As a result of the accident, the elderly man was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that he was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Additionally, a 53-year-old male bus driver is assisting police investigations, which are ongoing.

Go-Ahead appeals for family of pedestrian to get in touch

In a statement sent to MS News, a spokesperson from bus operator Go-Ahead Singapore said its service 382G was involved in a collision with a pedestrian at that location on 19 March.

The bus captain involved has been removed from duty while investigations are ongoing.

Go-Ahead has been “actively trying” to contact the pedestrian’s family to offer support and assistance, the spokesperson said, adding:

We appeal for them to get in touch with us.

Featured images adapted from Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook.