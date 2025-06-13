Family of 5 relocating to London for new beginnings among 242 killed in Air India crash

Family of 5 looking forward to new beginnings in London among Air India crash victims

A family of two doctors and their three kids snapped a selfie to celebrate their new beginning minutes before their Air India flight crashed. The family of five are among 242 others who perished in the crash on Thursday (12 June).

According to The Times of India, Dr Komi Vyas had just quit her job in India and was on the flight with her husband and kids flying towards their new home in London.

Tragic family selfie goes viral

After years of planning, the family from Banswara, India were on the precipice of a new life in London.

Dr Vyas, a well-respected doctor at Pacific Medical College and Hospital, had just resigned from her job to join her husband, Dr Prateek Joshi, who had spent the last six years establishing himself in London.

She had excitedly shared her plans with her friends and colleagues just a few days before the tragic crash.

“They went shopping together across Udaipur, choosing everything with the vision of raising their children in London,” a friend recalled.

One of Dr Joshi’s relatives, who currently lives in Ireland, reflected on his sudden passing.

“He was doctor in UK and it was almost a celebration within the family when he topped the exam in medicine and was appointed as doctor in UK,” the post read.

When Dr Joshi made the news by topping the medicine exam, his relative said Dr Joshi was sure to make the news again. Tragically, the doctor did make the news, but not for the reasons he thought.

“Had I known that he would will over the news channels like this I would have never wished that,” he said.

The parents’ twin sons Pradyut and Nakul, as well as their eldest daughter Miraya perished in the crash.

Flight was only in the air for seconds

According to The Economic Times, Air India flight AI-171 was in the air for only 32 seconds before it began to descend to the ground. Witnesses say the plane struggled to gain altitude before it crashed to the ground.

In light of the fatal accident, Boeing’s CEO reportedly cancelled his plans to attend an airshow in Paris and has sent a team of experts to assist with investigations.

There is at least one confirmed survivor from the crash.

Featured image adapted from Reddit and India Today.