Ang Mo Kio family charges 4 PMAs in HDB corridor, neighbours fear fire hazard

Family charges PMAs in HDB corridor, neighbours fear fire risk

A family in Ang Mo Kio has come under fire from neighbours after repeatedly charging multiple personal mobility aids (PMAs) along the common corridor of their HDB flat, raising serious concerns about fire safety.

Family of three owns four PMAs, charges them at corridor

Living in Block 214 at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, the family of three reportedly owns four PMAs — even though, according to neighbours, all appear to be physically able.

An anonymous resident told Shin Min Daily News (SMDN) that the household includes a husband, wife, and teenage daughter.

All three are regularly seen riding on the electric devices.

“I don’t understand why they need so many mobility aids,” the resident told SMDN. “The whole family often rides one each. It looks like they’re showing off.”

Some residents also said they had seen the mother and daughter riding together on a PMA and noted that the devices have been around for several years.

When SMDN reporters visited the unit, three PMAs were found parked outside the flat, neatly arranged and covered, without obstructing the corridor.

Residents claim the fourth device is kept inside the home.

Neighbours fear fire risk from charging devices

Residents say the family frequently runs extension cords from inside their flat to charge the PMAs in the corridor, sparking concern over potential fire hazards.

“Reports have warned that PMAs can catch fire while charging, and since they own so many, we’re naturally worried,” a resident said.

Ms Wu, 28, a fellow block resident, told SMDN: “I saw them charging in the corridor before, and I was worried. Later, they also started charging the PMAs inside [their house].”

Woman says family uses PMAs for Grab deliveries

The female homeowner clarified that both she and her husband suffer from knee problems. Her husband, 55, underwent knee replacement surgery in 2022, while she is scheduled for surgery next month.

She explained that they use the PMAs to make Grab deliveries and that the devices are only charged when someone is home.

“We usually only charge the batteries when they run out of power, and it takes five to seven hours each time. We also use our own electricity at home.”

She added that due to their knee issues, it’s difficult to carry the heavy devices indoors, which is why they sometimes leave them outside to charge.

Currently in Malaysia, she said she plans to start parking the PMAs downstairs once she returns to Singapore.

“If people are still unhappy, there’s nothing more I can do,” she said.

Town council says no obstruction to corridor

The Ang Mo Kio Town Council confirmed it had not received any complaints about the household as of 16 June. After an inspection, it was verified that the corridor remained unobstructed.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) regulations, corridors must have a minimum escape path width of 1.2 metres and be kept free of clutter.

Currently, there are no laws limiting how many PMAs a household can own, nor any ban on charging them in corridors.

However, new rules are expected by early 2026. The Government previously announced in March that tighter PMA regulations would be introduced to prevent misuse.

Users will be required to present a medical certificate, with more details expected in the third quarter of 2025.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News & Google Maps.