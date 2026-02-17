Family raids Taiwan hospital to ‘rescue’ 102-year-old tycoon who married caregiver & transferred S$8M assets to her

Family raids Taipei hospital allegedly to rescue 102-year-old tycoon from his caregiver

A dramatic scene unfolded outside a hospital in the Zhongshan District of Taipei, Taiwan, on Tuesday (3 Feb) when the family of a 102-year-old tycoon attempted to “rescue” him from his 68-year-old caregiver, whom he had married and transferred millions of dollars’ worth of assets to.

Legal proceedings involving the two parties are underway, ETToday reported.

Caregiver allegedly barred family from seeing him

The family claims that the elderly tycoon, Mr Wang (name transliterated from Mandarin), was coerced into marrying his caregiver, Ms Lai (name transliterated from Mandarin), under duress.

They allege that she took advantage of his deteriorating mental health to secure her financial future, including transferring valuable assets to her and her children.

According to reports, the caregiver and the tycoon registered their marriage on 5 Jan, but the family only discovered it when they attempted to visit their father on 8 Jan.

To their shock, they were denied access to him.

The family pointed out that following the marriage, Ms Lai almost completely severed their father’s contact with the outside world.

They were refused entry for visits and were unable to see him, even after reporting the matter to the police.

Family raids hospital to ‘rescue’ elderly man

On 3 Feb, after Mr Wang was taken to a medical appointment by Ms Lai, his family lay in wait at the hospital entrance.

As the couple left the hospital, his three sons, three daughters-in-law, and four grandchildren rushed forward.

They pushed Ms Lai aside and attempted to take the elderly man away in his wheelchair.

The two sides engaged in a physical struggle, with the caregiver inadvertently injured in the altercation.

She then called the police, but the family was able to explain their actions and take Mr Wang back with them.

Caregiver accused of exploiting tycoon

The family believes Ms Lai took advantage of Mr Wang’s poor mental state to marry him and gain control of his wealth.

It was reported that Mr Wang had transferred seven plots of land and an NT$80 million (S$3.2 million) insurance policy to the caregiver and her children, totalling approximately NT$200 million (S$8 million).

Mr Wang previously worked as a land scrivener and owns numerous plots of land and real estate, with assets estimated at nearly NT$700 to NT$800 million (S$28 million to S$32 million).

The family is now questioning the legitimacy of the marriage, expressing concern that it was too easily processed, especially given Mr Wang’s mental condition.

Conflict resulted in lawsuit

The family intends to use legal channels to clarify the validity of the marriage and address issues regarding their father’s personal freedom.

Meanwhile, Ms Lai has filed charges for coercion and public insult and has applied for a protection order, according to EBC News.

Whether the marriage is valid remains a matter for the judiciary to resolve.

