Malfunctioned Fan Fell On Diners In Tampines Coffeeshop On 28 Oct

Falling fans are a potential nightmare for many, probably because of films like Final Destination. That nightmare came to life for some diners in a Tampines coffeeshop when a giant fan fell on them.

Some diners were unlucky to be right below the fan when it fell, and they were injured in the process. A few of the fan’s blades had become bent at an angle.

SCDF confirmed that 2 people were taken to hospital, although why the fan fell is a mystery at present.

Giant fan falls on diners in Tampines coffeeshop

The incident took place at 21 Street Eating House, located at Block 201 Tampines Street 21.

At around 7pm, a giant fan fell on some diners who were sitting below it.

Some of the blades appear bent at an angle.

A netizen who was at the scene buying dinner expressed some frustration at how not many bystanders went to help the injured.

Thankfully, she was sitting away from the fan when the incident happened.

The area around the fan was eventually cordoned off, although the roasted meat stall next to it remained open for business.

Most of the other stalls are also still open.

A picture on social media shows someone, who appears to have a head injury, being tended to.

2 sent to Changi General Hospital

According to SCDF, they received a call for assistance at 7.10pm, and subsequently sent 2 people to hospital.

This is the statement in full:

“On 28 October at about 7.10pm, SCDF received a call for assistance at Block 201D, Tampines Street 21. SCDF conveyed 2 persons to Changi General Hospital.”

MS News has reached out to the police and we’ll update the article when we get a reply.

Hopefully both of the injured diners are okay and we wish them a speedy recovery.

At the same time, we hope that the coffeeshop’s management can rectify the situation to ensure that this doesn’t occur again, as it could further endanger other diners.

