Farrer Park To Have 1,600 New HDB Flats Near 2 MRT Stations, Launching In 3 Years

New HDB Flats, Sports & Recreational Facilities To Replace Farrer Park Swimming Complex

When Singaporeans are in the market for a new house, there are lots of factors to consider apart from location and prices. They would also want to know the types of amenities available nearby.

Thankfully, a new sports centre will soon be built for the current and would-be residents of a Farrer Park estate, replacing the current swimming complex.

Alongside this development, 1,600 new Build-To-Order (BTO) flats will be built. They will be close to two MRT stations — Little India and Farrer Park.

Farrer Park HDB developments will span the size of 19 football fields

HDB, Sport Singapore (SportSG), and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said in a joint press release that the project would be launched within three years.

They announced that 1,600 HDB flats would be built, along with sports and recreational facilities. This includes a new sports centre that will replace the current Farrer Park Swimming Complex.

The size of the redevelopment project will span 19 football fields, and be located near Little India and Farrer Park MRT Stations.

It will be bounded by Race Course Road, Hampshire Road, Keng Lee Road and Dorset Road.

Preserving the sporting heritage of Farrer Park

The agencies involved reiterated the importance of retaining the area’s sporting heritage.

In 1843, Singapore’s first racecourse was established there. It was then used as a public racing ground and rifle range, where the first flight demonstration in Singapore took place.

According to The Straits Times (ST), former national athlete Natahar Bava also trained in Farrer Park.

Several stakeholders were consulted on the redevelopment plans. These include Friends of Farrer Park, the heritage community, as well as the sports community and residents of the surrounding area.

Taking all their feedback into consideration, the agencies will adjust their plans to preserve the rich history of Farrer Park as a “sporting commons”.

Residents can look forward to:

20% of the site being set aside as open spaces for sports and recreational uses

The conversion of the boxing gym to a multi-purpose community sporting space

Sports facilities incorporated within the estate’s multi-storey carpark

A jogging track that weaves through the entire new housing estate

A new sports centre with new swimming pools and other facilities replacing the current Farrer Park Swimming Complex

A wide range of amenities, including a childcare centre and shops in the precinct.

Out with the old, in with the new

While some might mourn the loss of the swimming complex, the new developments will breathe new life into Farrer Park’s rich sporting history.

Couples who are ready to settle down can also look forward to the 1,600 new BTO units in this area.

We look forward to seeing the new changes brought about by the redevelopment plans.

