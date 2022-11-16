Slip Road Connecting Holland To Farrer Road Closed For Urgent Repair Works, Alternative Routes Available

Slip Road Leading To Farrer From Holland Road Indefinitely Closed For Repairs

The National Water Agency (PUB) has announced the closure of a slip road between Farrer, Holland and Commonwealth Road. Two more lanes after Holland Flyover will no longer be accessible to the public as well.

The closures are due to ongoing repair works on damage in the area. They have not yet provided a date for when the roads may be open to the public again.

In the meantime, alternative routes are available for those who frequently travel through the area.

Slip road connecting Farrer Road to Holland Road closed

According to a tweet by the Land Transport Authority (LTA), the slip road connecting Farrer Road to Holland Road as well as two other lanes just after Holland flyover are now closed to motorists.

This is due to PUB carrying out urgent repair works in the area. The Straits Times (ST) reports that the closure is temporary.

Contractors are reportedly working to complete the works as soon as possible to minimise traffic disruption.

A spokesman for the agency apologised for the inconvenience caused on 16 Nov. However, he was unable to specify a cause for the damage.

“We are still investigating,” he said.

Alternative routes available

For those who frequent the area, other routes are available in the meantime.

Motorists coming from Holland and Commonwealth can use Napier Road towards Cluny Road. They will be able to avoid the blockade and enter Lornie Highway.

They can alternatively approach Orchard Road and use Stevens or Newton Road to bypass Lornie Highway.

Motorists are also encouraged to avoid the surface road towards Farrer Road. Instead, it would be better to keep right and take the viaduct to avoid the Farrer-Holland-Queensway junction.

Those heading towards Farrer from Orchard should also turn off at Cluny or earlier to avoid encountering the closed slip road.

