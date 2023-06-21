Fans Unable To Get Tickets To Lions Home Games Due To 5,000 Cap, FAS Says It Took “Prudent Approach”

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

FAS Responds To Empty Seats At Lions Home Games

The development of football in Singapore has encountered considerable obstacles lately — most notably evident in our 7-0 defeat to Malaysia during the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

Unfortunately, these difficulties look set to continue, with empty seats evident in the National Stadium during the Lions’ home games for international friendlies.

This was in spite of the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) stating that both games had sold out, imposing a 5,000 cap.

In response to backlash, they stated that they had taken a prudent approach towards the ticketing process.

Fans disappointed that Lions’ home games had sold out

On 16 June, FAS revealed via a Facebook update that the Lions’ home games against Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands had sold out completely.

The games, scheduled for 16 June and 18 June respectively, were to be held at the National Stadium.

Frustrated, they took to social media to air their complaints, venting their frustration in the comments under FAS’ Facebook posts.

One user expressed their disappointment, asking how were they to support the team.

They also had “really wanted to watch [the] game”.

Meanwhile, another user shared that they weren’t able to book tickets two to three days prior.

However, their friend reported that “the place [was] pretty empty” on the day itself.

They were also confused as to how many tickets were allocated.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the FAS had set a limit of 5,000 spectators in the stadium for both friendlies.

Ultimately, 4,918 fans attended the game against Papua New Guinea, while the second match drew 4,952 supporters.

When sales began on 1 June, the FAS did not reveal the existence of the cap for both matches.

Empty seats shown in stands on both match days

Unfortunately, the situation continued to worsen, as images of the matches on both days revealed empty seats in the stands.

Many fans pointed out the startling view of the empty seats and urged FAS to release more tickets as “only [one] side of the stadium” appeared to be occupied.

To make matters even worse, there was no live broadcast for the game against Papua New Guinea on 16 June.

Responding to backlash regarding this matter, FAS hosted a livestream for the match on 18 June via YouTube which had more than 8,000 viewers, ST reports.

FAS responds to criticism regarding handling of friendlies

Responding to ST’s queries, the association stated that they “undertook a prudent approach” to the events.

They had pre-determined the capacity based on average attendance for previous international friendlies.

As such, a capacity of 5,000 tickets seemed adequate from a financial standpoint and fans’ demand.

In light of the late demand for tickets, FAS Deputy General Secretary Gerard Christopher said the association had considered opening more sections.

However, they ultimately could not do so considering the “extensive lead time required for logistical and manpower preparations”.

The association had agreed to pay a subsidised rental fee for the games. As such, increasing the capacity would have resulted in additional costs, ST reports.

Industry sources have stated that the association might have paid about S$40,000 for each game for 5,000 spectators.

This fee would have increased based on the number of added seats, with costs including facilities such as utilities.

Commitment to maintaining National Stadium as main venue

The FAS reiterated a commitment to ensuring the National Stadium remained the venue for the Lions’ home games.

“The National Stadium is the home ground of the senior national teams,” FAS said.

While the costs… are higher as compared to other heartland stadiums, the FAS is committed to ensuring that such costs are not transferred to fans, directly or otherwise.

Speaking to ST, Lions captain Hariss Harun said, “I myself have got lots of questions. Everyone has room for improvement, so I hope they will look into this matter.”

In addition, FAS has ensured it will work closely with Sports Hub to ensure accessibility of the national team’s matches.

At the same time, they noted that they will be considering “the financial impact on all parties involved”.

MS News has reached out to the FAS for more information. We will update the article when they reply.

