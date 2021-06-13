Corgi Fast Food Toys Are All The Sugar You Need For The Day

It’s almost impossible to not like corgis. These cute fluffy dogs are a welcome addition to any home and will charm the socks off anyone, especially on the internet.

Put warm fluffy corgis with a bag of McDonald’s fries and what do you get? Maximum comfy.

There’s a series of figures featuring these adorable corgi companions with your McDonald’s burgers, fries, and drinks.

Source

This is definitely not an official collab — as you can see, the McDonald’s logo is inverted into a W.

Regardless, corgi lovers should have a field day with these designs.

Corgi fast food toys come in 3 designs

If you’ve been on the internet for longer than 5 minutes, you’d know that corgis are all the rage.

We expect that trend to continue for a long time if toys this cute exist.

Just imagine your corgi hiding in a brown McDonald’s paper bag, looking like the bag can barely hold it ’cause it’s a heckin’ chonk.

Source

Or how about Red Riding Hood Chonk while balancing a packet of fries on its head.

Source

We all know that Coke is chock-full of sugar and that a cup every now and then is alright. But a Corgi together with coke is weaponised diabetes.

Source

Corgi fast food toys will have you remembering childhood

Whether you remember the days of chowing down on your Happy Meal or still partake in a McSpicy every few days, we’re sure this series will appeal to dog and McD fans alike.

If you’re in Singapore, you can preorder these fast food corgi toys from Avolounge here, at $55.

You have until 24 Jun to preorder.

Where there’s a doge, there’s a way… or at least, that’s how we think the saying goes.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Hobby Fan Club.