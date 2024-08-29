Father in China insist on running full 42km marathon with young son, gets stopped by police

Father in China blacklisted after attempting to run full marathon with son

On Sunday (25 Aug), a man in China reportedly made a scene after police officers took his son away during a marathon in Liaoning province, China.

A 27-second video on Weibo shows a man in a Superman outfit leading his son away while police officers attempt to stop them.

Later, police officers seemingly placed the son in their vehicle.

Unhappy, the father chased the car and attempted to open the door. When his efforts were thwarted, the father suddenly lay on the ground with his arms spread out.

Child prohibited from running full marathon

Event organisers revealed on Wednesday (28 Aug) that the father registered for the full 42km marathon while his son registered for a 6km fun run.

However, the father allegedly brought his son to run the full marathon alongside him, which was against the rules.

The event prohibited children from running the full marathon due to safety concerns.

Despite staff attempts to dissuade, the father insisted on running the full marathon with his son.

The father has reportedly been blacklisted from the event after the incident.

