Runner From China Who Smokes During Marathons Gets Banned & Disqualified For Lighting Up

Smoking Marathon Runner Gets 2-Year Ban & Has Results Disqualified

In 2022, a middle-aged man named Chen Bangxian made headlines for chain-smoking while competing in marathons.

Not only was he able to complete them all, but he continued to improve his personal record year after year.

All that has now come to an end — at least temporarily — as the marathon runner was recently handed a two-year ban after smoking in one this year.

Besides that, his ranking and results from that marathon were also voided.

Marathon organiser says runner violated rules by smoking

In a statement released on 12 Jan, the competition department of the Xiamen Marathon organising committee revealed that the man had violated marathon rules by smoking during the course.

This was according to marathon regulations that had been outlined previously.

As a result, Chen Bangxian, the runner in question, would now have his results and ranking voided.

According to China news outlet Aboluowang, he completed this year’s event in three hours and 33 minutes.

While it did not beat his 2022 record of three hours and 28 minutes, it proved that his stamina has remained consistent.

The statement went on to say that he has been prohibited from participating in any events organised by the Xiamen Marathon organising committee for two years.

Furthermore, the committee revealed it would submit a request to the Chinese Athletic Association (CCA) for additional penalties.

For context, the CCA is China’s national governing body for athletics.

Runner has smoked at numerous marathons since at least 2017

‘Smoking Brother’, as he used to be affectionally called, has drawn attention since at least 2017 for his unconventional marathon ritual.

According to Sohu, he got the nickname after taking part in the Hangzhou Marathon that year.

Since then, the now 52-year-old has taken part in the Xiamen Marathon multiple times, as well as a 50km ultra-marathon in Lishui City and the Xin An Jiang marathon.

2022 marked the first time Chen returned to the Xiamen Marathon after it was put on hold for three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Even at the time, his habit attracted controversy, with some expressing awe while others found it “an insult to others”.

Second runner at Xiamen marathon disqualified for riding electric bike

As it turns out, Chen was not the only runner who got disqualified from the marathon.

In the aforementioned statement, the marathon organising committee said another man, Lin Mouxing, faced the same two-year ban.

A request for additional penalties from the CCA would also be submitted.

Aboluowang reported that he was penalised for riding an emergency medical personnel’s electric bicycle during the race.

One key difference, however, was that Lin did not complete the marathon.

As such, his results were not voided, unlike Chen’s.

Featured image adapted from Weibo and Weibo.