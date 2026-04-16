Missing 11-year-old boy found dead in Kyoto forest, stepfather arrested for allegedly dumping body

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The stepfather has also reportedly admitted to killing the boy.

By - 16 Apr 2026, 5:15 pm

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Stepfather in Japan admits to dumping missing 11-year-old boy’s body in forest

Just under a month after an 11-year-old boy went missing in Japan, his 37-year-old stepfather has been arrested for allegedly abandoning his body in a forest.

According to Yomiuri Shimbun, the man has also reportedly admitted to being responsible for the boy’s death.

father dumping son body arrest

Source: Yomiuri Shimbun

Missing Kyoto boy found after weeks-long search

On Monday (13 April), the body of Yuki Adachi was discovered in a forested area in Nantan, Kyoto Prefecture, about 2km from his school.

father dumping son body search

Source: Kyodo News

The boy was first reported missing on 23 March after his stepfather claimed to have dropped him off near school that morning.

When Yuki did not arrive by midday, school staff contacted his parents, prompting a police report and a large-scale search operation.

In the days that followed, authorities uncovered several clues.

father dumping son body home

Source: Mainichi

On 29 March, Yuki’s backpack was found in a wooded area about 3km from the school.

Then, on 12 April, a pair of black sneakers possibly belonging to him was found in the mountains between the school and the family’s home.

These findings helped narrow the search area, eventually leading to the discovery of his body.

Stepfather arrested after discovery

Yuki’s body was found lying face up and without shoes, and was later identified through further examination.

Source: Kyoto prefectural police via The Asahi Shimbun

Police said the cause of death has yet to be determined, though they believe he died in late March, around the time he went missing.

They added that there were no obvious external injuries and no apparent attempt to conceal the body.

Police later arrested Yuki’s stepfather on suspicion of abandoning the body, and investigative sources said he admitted to killing the boy.

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Man in S’pore jailed 34.5 years for abusing children & killing 5-year-old daughter

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Featured image adapted from Kyoto prefectural police via The Asahi Shimbun and Kyodo News

Article written by:

Buranond Kijwatanachai
Buranond Kijwatanachai
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