Father in Thailand hangs himself & 3 children after wife leaves him, only 8-year-old survives

Father hangs himself & children after saying that he was taking them to school

In a Christmas Day tragedy, a man in Thailand’s Chiang Rai province hanged himself as well as his three children after his wife parted ways with him.

An eight-year-old boy was the sole survivor among the siblings.

Four bodies found hanged in public toilet

The local police were alerted on Wednesday (25 Dec) that people had been found hanged in the public toilet of a multipurpose pavilion near the Mae Khao Tom Reservoir in Tha Sut subdistrict of Chiang Rai province, reported Thai news outlet CH3 Plus.

Upon arrival, the authorities found three bodies at the scene.

The deceased were a 37-year-old man, a six-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy.

The man was later identified as Mr Teedkiat, who was the father of the children.

The police also found an injured eight-year-old boy who managed to break free from the noose.

He had a compression bruise on his neck and was sent to the hospital.

Father in Thailand hangs children instead of taking them to school

Preliminary investigations indicated that the father was in distress after his wife left him and the children to start a new family.

According to reports, the father told the children’s grandmother that he would take them to school earlier that morning, but instead stopped by the toilet near the reservoir.

There, he used ropes to hang them before hanging himself.

Boy ran to get help after rope snapped

However, the rope used to hang his eldest son snapped during the boy’s struggle.

After falling to the ground, the boy ran to a nearby village to get help.

Relatives of the deceased were taken to the scene, while the police are gathering evidence for further investigations.

Also read: Man in China attempts to jump from bridge while holding his 3 young children, later rescued

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from MGR Online.