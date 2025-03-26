31-year-old father in Canada caught recording child changing into bathing suit, claims he’s checking to see if he’s a paedophile

Father in Canada claims he recorded child changing to check if he was a pedophile

A father in Canada who secretly recorded his friend’s nine-year-old child changing into a bathing suit has been sentenced to one year in prison — after claiming he did it to “check” if he was a paedophile.

According to the Saskatoon Star Phoenix, Scott Reiley, 31, was handed the sentence along with three years’ probation for his predatory actions, which left the young victim traumatised.

Man records child changing

In June 2024, Mr Reiley attempted to record his young victim, whom he was acquainted with, multiple times over the course of a weekend.

The man set up a phone beside a plant in the room, intending to record the child changing. Fortunately, the young child spotted the phone, deleted the video, and eventually informed their father.

Following this revelation, the father confronted Mr Reiley’s wife and asked her to check his phone.

They found three damning videos that had been deleted. Two were of Mr Reiley checking the camera angles as he set up his phone. The last one contained audio of Mr Reiley instructing the child to go change in the room where he set up his phone.

This led to a confrontation between Mr Reiley and the child’s father, who later reported the former to the police.

After a more thorough search, authorities found two additional images of nude girls between the ages of 10 and 13.

Claims he was worried about being a pedophile

When questioned by police, Mr Reiley claimed his brain was not right and that his life was “ruined”.

Prosecutors revealed that he recorded the child allegedly because he was “worried he might be a paedophile” and wanted to “test” himself.

In court, the child’s father told Mr Reiley about the consequences of his actions. Following the incident, his children now point out whenever they spot cameras in public.

“Do you think they’re filming us?” he recalled his children asking.

“No child should have to live with the fear of being preyed on 24/7,” he said. “Your actions have not only stolen my children’s peace, but shattered their sense of safety, trust and childhood innocence.”

Meanwhile, Mr Reiley’s defence lawyer said the man’s sudden change in behavior may have stemmed from a combination of his anxiety from working in the mining industry and the depression medicine he was taking.

The man pleaded guilty to making child pornography.

A judge sentenced him to a minimum of one year in prison. After that, Mr Reiley will be on probation for three years and not allowed to contact the victim. He will also undergo counseling and be registered on the national sex offender registry for 20 years.

