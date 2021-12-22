Father Passes Away Within 18 Hours Of Son’s Demise

Dealing with the death of a loved one is never easy, but it was especially hard for the Bai family this week when 2 family members passed away within 18 hours of one another.

Apparently, 48-year-old Bai Jun Yao was praying for his father’s health at a temple when he fainted and subsequently passed away.

Before the family could break the bad news to his father, he passed away the next morning.

Source

It was a devastating blow to the family, who struggled to accept that 2 of their loved ones had passed away within 24 hours.

48-year-old son faints while praying for father

On Sunday (19 Dec), Bai Jun Yao visited a temple at Pioneer Point to pray for his father, who was in poor health.

After the prayers, however, he reportedly fainted at the temple.

Seeing that Bai was unconscious, his friend immediately performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him.

The 48-year-old was then conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Unfortunately, he passed away later in the day at 3pm due to heart disease, reported Lianhe Wanbao.

Father passes away before hearing news of son’s demise

When Bai’s mother heard of her son’s death, she crumbled and burst into tears. Seeing this, the rest of the family also struggled to hold back their tears.

Speaking to Lianhe Wanbao, Bai Jun Yao’s older brother said there didn’t seem to be anything wrong with his brother, and nobody would have expected the younger Bai to be gone just like that.

However, the Bai family was soon in for a second blow. Before they could inform their father of Jun Yao’s death, he passed away the next day at 9am.

75-year-old Peter Bai had a long history of illnesses and underwent a heart bypass surgery 20 years ago.

In September, he was hospitalised for heart issues, and the doctor reportedly informed his family in early December to be mentally prepared for his departure.

Peter Bai, whose original name is Bai Ying Wei, reportedly used to be a getai singer who once shared the stage with industry veterans like Wang Lei.

Family struggles to grapple with their loss

The family struggled to grapple with the death of 2 family members within such a short period.

The older brother shared with Lianhe Wanbao that Jun Yao was a filial child. Originally, Jun Yao was also in charge of handling their father’s funeral matters.

Nobody would have expected that he would have departed even before their elderly father.

Sincerest condolences to the Bai family

We can’t begin to fathom the pain and grief the Bai family is in right now, having lost 2 beloved members of their family within such a short period.

MS News sends our sincerest condolences to the Bai family. May they rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.