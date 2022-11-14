China Woman Racks Up Over S$200K Debt From Online Shopping, Father Stabs Her To Death

Father Stabs Daughter To Death Over Her Online Shopping Debt

With the convenience of digital payment platforms, it’s all too easy to get hooked on online shopping.

This was the case for a woman in China, who racked up debts of over S$200,000 (1 million yuan) from online shopping.

While her father drew his own savings and loaned money from relatives to repay the amount she owed, she continued making online purchases and borrowed even more money to fund her spendings.

Finally, he stabbed her during an argument over the debt repayments. As a result, he was sentenced to 15 years in jail.

Woman’s online shopping addiction started in 2019

According to China’s Xinmin Evening News, the father and daughter duo worked as security guards for the local train station.

While basic necessities such as food and clothing were not issues for them, they could not afford more big-ticket purchases.

The 30-year-old Liu Juan’s (not her real name) addiction to online shopping started in 2019. Back then, the family would receive a few credit card statements every other day.

They would also receive many packages daily, to the point that even before an older package could be opened, there would be a new one waiting at their door.

However, when the time came for Liu Juan to repay the money, she realised that she couldn’t. Her income was around 3,000 to 4,000 yuan (S$584 to S$778) monthly.

Thus, she turned to her father, Liu Gang (not his real name), for help. He then forked out money from his own savings and even borrowed from relatives to help her repay her debt.

Unfortunately, Liu Juan did not learn her lesson and started borrowing more money from other relatives and even took out online loans.

Her father also received calls regarding repayment, straining the relationship between them greatly.

Relatives loaned the family more money

After Liu Gang confided that his daughter had borrowed even more money, his relatives lent him an additional 20,000 yuan (S$3,898).

On the day of the incident, he was having dinner and drunk alcohol with a relative, who cautioned him that his daughter may have borrowed from loan sharks.

In a drunken daze, he said he would die with his daughter due to their debt. To help their family, relatives loaned him another 30,000 yuan (S$5,848), but it was still not enough to repay what they owed.

Father stabs daughter to death, gets 15 years’ jail

After returning home, he saw Liu Juan using her phone, and they started arguing about debt repayment.

During the altercation, he took a fruit knife and ultimately stabbed her to death.

Then, he proceeded to call the police and waited for them to arrive at his house.

Subsequently, the Shanghai No. 2 Intermediate People’s Court convicted Liu Gang of intentional homicide and was sentenced to 15 years’ jail, and stripped of his political rights for four years.

