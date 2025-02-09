Female customer verbally abuses Japanese restaurant staff for serving her in Mandarin at Clementi Mall

Customer berates Japanese restaurant staff allegedly for speaking Mandarin to her

A female customer made a fuss at a Japanese restaurant in Clementi Mall allegedly because she was dissatisfied with the staff greeting her in Mandarin.

She also allegedly threatened to call the police and only left the premises when the restaurant called mall security.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the farce happened at 6pm on 6 Feb at the Sushi Express in The Clementi Mall.

Customer allegedly felt disrespected

According to Ms Kristen, a witness who reported the incident, the customer became “visibly upset” after the staff greeted her in Mandarin while leading her to her seat.

The customer then scolded the staff loudly in a voice that was “harsh and rude”, asking: “Do I look Chinese to you?”

Ms Kirsten pointed out that the female customer sounded “entitled and irritated” and seemed as though she was “deeply offended” by the actions of the staff.

The staff, who was a little taken aback by this, nodded in acknowledgement and left without saying anything further.

Same customer triggered again at cashier

After her meal, the female customer went to the counter to pay her bill. Unexpectedly, the cashier also greeted her in Mandarin, which angered the female customer once again.

Ms Kirsten shared that her voice echoed throughout the restaurant as she berated the cashier using very harsh words.

She refused to listen to any explanation and pointed her finger at the cashier many times, demanding the cashier to “respect” her.

Ms Kirsten said the customer escalated the situation further by saying she would not pay for the meal as she believed that the restaurant service was “unacceptable”.

She insisted that she had been “disrespected” and threatened to call the police.

According to the video provided by Kirsten, after the female customer had argued with the male cashier, she refused to communicate further with him and asked to speak to the manager.

Only paid & left when security arrived

In another video, the staff tried to explain that he thought she was Chinese, but the female customer ignored him.

Instead, she complained to the manager: “Look at his attitude, is this the attitude your service industry should have?”

The female customer later said that she could check the CCTV footage and the restaurant should prioritise its customers.

According to Ms Kirsten, although the staff responded calmly, the female customer refused to back down and pay for her meal until two mall security guards arrived.

The female customer was a little shocked when she saw the security guards, so she paid begrudgingly and left fuming.

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zaobao & Google Maps.