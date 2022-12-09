S’pore Policewoman Does 28 Pull-Ups, Becomes 1st Female Officer To Win Prestigious Operation Fitness Award

Singapore Female Police Officer Does 28 Standard Pull-Ups During Training

If executing a single pull-up is enough to render your arms and back powerless, then doing 28 reps would certainly seem impossible.

Yet that was the extraordinary feat Sergeant (Sgt) Stephanie Koo pulled off during her training.

Affectionally known as the “Pull-up Queen”, Sgt Koo recently became the first female trainee to win the Best in Operation Fitness Award, which requires an officer to excel in both their physical and operational tests.

Female police officer does 28 pull-ups & gets gold for all 3 IPPTs

On Thursday (8 Dec), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) published a feature about Sgt Koo’s impressive list of accomplishments.

While training in Training Command (TRACOM), Sgt Koo reportedly completed 28 standard pull-ups.

She also got Gold for all three Individual Physical Proficiency Tests (IPPT).

In Sep 2022, Sgt Koo became the first female trainee to bag the Best in Operation Fitness Award at her intake’s Passing Out Ceremony.

The accolade takes into consideration one’s physical and operational excellence.

SPF states that Sgt Koo excelled not just in the IPPT, but also Shooting, Swimming and Police Contact Tactics. She received high scores in her appraisals as well.

Besides her personal achievements, she was also a team player who looked after the well-being of her fellow officers.

As a trainee, Sgt Koo volunteered to be her squad’s “Physical Training In-Charge”, helping to plan and implement a physical training regime for them.

In a bid to motivate other female trainees, she encouraged them to post their weekend training sessions in a group in a fitness app.

Sgt Koo is currently a Ground Response Force officer at Ang Mo Kio South Neighbourhood Police Centre.

Practises Muay Thai and did rock climbing

Sharing her thoughts on the achievement, Sgt Koo said she was “proud” to receive the Best in Operation Fitness Award and that it motivates her to continue with her fitness journey.

Though pull-ups are no longer part of IPPT stations, she explained that trainees in TRACOM are required to perform the bodyweight exercise as part of their fitness assessment.

In particular, pull-ups can help build upper body strength, which in turn ensures officers can keep up with the requirements of frontline policing.

When asked about her fitness journey, Sgt Koo said she did a lot of physical exercises back when she was in secondary school, where she was a National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadet.

Prior to joining SPF, she worked as a Baking Assistant for six years after obtaining a diploma in Pastry and Baking.

During that time, she kept herself active by practising Muay Thai and doing rock climbing.

In the end, however, Sgt Koo found that exercising in the gym worked best for her.

As for fitness tips, she said there’s no “one-size-fits-all” solution, but advised everyone to find an activity that they enjoy doing.

This will help maintain consistency and motivation to work towards their goals.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force.