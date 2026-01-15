Female tourists slammed for sunbathing in bikinis outside temple in Thailand

Female tourists seen sunbathing beside Chiang Mai temple, Thai netizens express outrage

A group of foreign women faced criticism in Chiang Mai, Thailand, after sunbathing in bikinis near a Buddhist temple.

The incident occurred along the city moat opposite the Ratchamonthian Temple, a sacred site in Chiang Mai, on Monday (5 Jan).

Foreign tourists captured lying in bikinis near local temple

Photos of the women were posted on a local Facebook page, with the original poster (OP) calling out the act as inappropriate.

The images show the women in bikinis sitting and lying on the grass, with one reportedly lying with her legs open, feet pointing toward the temple.

In the post, the OP noted that such behaviour is considered disrespectful in Thai culture and questioned whether the tourists had made any effort to learn local customs.

Thai news outlet Khaosod reported that the OP witnessed the incident while he was driving through central Chiang Mai at around 1pm.

This behaviour has been widely criticised as offensive, especially in a city known for its rich cultural and religious traditions.

Thai netizens slam tourists’ inappropriate actions

The Facebook post, which was widely shared, called attention to the lack of cultural sensitivity displayed by the tourists.

Many Thai netizens expressed their dismay, with one commenter suggesting that authorities should put up signs around the area to educate visitors on the local customs and expectations.

Another user pointed out that the area is not a public park and that relevant authorities should address the issue.

