Chinese Figure Skater Zhu Yi Falls Again & Cries During Routine

Figure skater Zhu Yi recently made headlines when she fell twice during her Olympic debut and received backlash.

During the free skate event on Monday (7 Feb), she once again fell during her routine. Already facing immense criticism, she couldn’t hold it in and burst into tears.

Chinese netizens again took to Weibo to criticise her for not only finishing in last place but also crying.

Other netizens continued to defend her from the cruel comments online, urging critics to be more compassionate towards the young athlete.

Figure skater cries during routine

In her Olympic debut, Zhu Yi fell twice during the women’s short programme team event and finished in last place.

On Monday, she stumbled again during the free skate event and finished in last place with a score of 91.41, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Source

After the fall, she visibly couldn’t hold her tears in. She later said that she was “very emotional” during the routine.

Source

However, she also resolved to leave these incidents in her past and continue to do her best in the singles event.

She will be skating again on 15 Feb when she competes in the women’s single short programme.

If Zhu Yi is ranked among the top 24 skaters, she will compete again on 17 Feb in the women’s free skating event.

Online hate intensifies

According to SCMP, the incendiary comments online became so intense that Weibo had to remove some posts.

This came after Weibo had already censored the hashtag “Zhu Yi has fallen” which trended with 200 million views after her first performance.

This time, she was criticised for crying. A user insisted that stress did not justify her tears as every competitor feels pressure.

Translation: Which athlete in a competitive sport doesn’t face immense pressure? They have all experienced failure but have not shown it like this.

Source

Support for Zhu Yi also grows

Thankfully, other Weibo users continued to defend the figure skater, encouraging her to keep trying.

Translation: Keep going girl, you can get up again after falling, there will be more chances if you are bold and careful.

Source

There was also an outpouring of support on SCMP’s Facebook post. This netizen stressed that the Olympic spirit is about working hard and being one’s best.

Source

Others sympathised with her for having to face such cruel comments.

Source

Hope netizens will be more considerate & respectful

Emotions tend to run high during the Olympics as the top athletes represent their respective countries.

While it is natural to take pride in them, we must remember that they are still human.

Hate comments may just be words on a screen but they have very real and severe impacts on the psychological well-being of those being targetted.

Hopefully, people will be more considerate and respectful and cheer athletes on regardless of their results.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Weibo and Weibo.