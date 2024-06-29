Filial daughter hit & killed by truck at ATM in Thailand while transferring money to mum

Truck kills woman at ATM who was transferring money to mum

On 26 June, a woman in Thailand was transferring money to her mum at an ATM when she was hit by a delivery truck.

The 41-year-old woman and the truck driver died from the accident.

The accident occurred on Phutthamonthon Sai 5 Road in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand at around 10pm.

Mum says daughter was filial, always checking in on her

Speaking to Khaosod, the deceased woman’s 68-year-old mother said that her daughter was always worrying about her.

Her daughter moved away for work with her husband over ten years ago. Despite that, she always called her mum two to three times a day to check up on her.

Not only that, she would also always send around ฿1,500 (S$55) to ฿2,000 (S$74) every 15 or so days, when she gets her monthly pay.

The 41-year-old woman was in the middle of transferring the amount to her mother when she was struck by the passing truck.

The body of the woman has been transferred back to her hometown for the funeral.

Mum asking agencies to help bring justice to the situation

At the funeral, the bereaved mother shared that her daughter was a pillar of the family.

Local villagers attending the funeral expressed their sympathies, especially because the family was not well-to-do.

The truck driver, a 47-year-old man, also died in the accident.

As a result, the mum is asking relevant agencies, including the police, to work with the company that employed the driver to assist the family.

