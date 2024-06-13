Filipino man arrested for allegedly punching women, claims he hates ‘beautiful ladies’

Filipino man arrested for allegedly punching beautiful women on 9 June

A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly punching women in Cebu City, Philippines on Sunday (9 June).

The suspect is accused of punching three women in three separate incidents.

When asked about his motive, the man claims he dislikes “beautiful ladies” as they are “fake”.

The three victims are determined to file charges against the suspect to prevent further attacks, reported Cebu Daily News.

Man allegedly attacked three women on the same evening

The first attack happened around 6.35pm on 9 June, reported Manila Bulletin — the man allegedly elbowed his first victim in the right eye.

Five minutes later, he reportedly punched another woman on the same street, this time on her nose.

In a radio interview, the second victim said she had just gotten off a jeepney when she was suddenly punched by the man.

The man allegedly punched his final victim in the face at about 7pm, causing her to fall to the ground.

Bystanders who witnessed the incident subsequently mauled and subdued him while waiting for the police to arrive.

Man claims he dislikes “beautiful women” as they’re “fake”

Manila Bulletin reported that the suspect attacked the three women for “no apparent reason.”

The suspect also did not respond to reporters’ questions about his actions.

However, when questioned by fellow inmates, he reportedly said that he dislikes “pretty ladies” as he finds them “fake”.

The three victims plan to file charges against the man to prevent others from falling victim.

According to the police, the suspect will face charges for multiple serious physical injuries.

Featured image adapted from Decemay Padilla on Facebook