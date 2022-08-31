Boy Struggles To Do Finger Heart During M’sia Parade, Innocently Points Middle Finger Instead

Boy Goes Viral For Pointing Middle Finger During National Day Parade In Malaysia

Five years ago, a schoolboy in Singapore went viral after flashing his middle finger to the camera at the National Day Parade (NDP).

The Straits Times (ST) later reported that the Henry Park Primary School student received counselling and was “deeply apologetic” for his actions.

A rather similar scene recently happened across the Causeway, although the circumstances were a lot more wholesome.

While waving a flag on top of a float at a National Day parade in Malaysia, a boy attempted to make a finger heart. However, he struggled and ended up innocently pointing the middle finger instead.

Just like what happened at Singapore’s NDP in 2017, the scene went viral as well, with many expressing their hilarity at the sight.

Boy innocently points middle finger during Malaysia’s National Day parade

Facebook page Saje Share posted a video of the amusing sight, which happened at a parade celebrating Malaysia’s National Day, on Wednesday (31 Aug).

The footage shows a young boy and girl sitting on a boat from the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia as it gets towed down the road.

Like a K-pop star, the girl manages to pull off the finger heart perfectly while waving the flag at the same time.

However, the boy makes a less family-friendly gesture instead, innocently showing everyone his middle finger as the boat passes the crowd.

It’s likely he tried to make a finger heart as well but failed hilariously.

When the officer beside him notices what’s happening, he quickly hides the boy’s hand, laughing as he does so.

Netizens express amusement at boy’s gesture

Before it got taken down, the video went viral on Facebook with over 26,000 views at the time of writing.

Many were amused by the admittedly humorous sight, noting that it was just a simple mistake.

Others decided to take it upon themselves to describe the true intentions behind the boy’s gesture.

For example, this netizen quipped that he must have been unhappy to be working on a public holiday.

One user joked that this must be the result of the boy not showing up for the rehearsals.

To this we say, cut him a little slack — not all of us can pull off perfect finger hearts.

Here’s to more parades with memorable moments

We’re sure we’re not the only ones who see this turning into meme fodder.

All jokes aside, we often forget how much effort goes on behind the scenes at such events. It must have been truly exhausting to put in all those hours of gruelling rehearsals for the parade.

We salute the boy and everyone else in the parade for giving their all to give Malaysia a National Day event to remember.

