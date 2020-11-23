SCDF Puts Out Fire At Block 22 Boon Keng Road With Hosereel & Water Jet

Earlier this evening, residents living around Block 22 Boon Keng Road were shocked to see a fire break out at a popular restaurant there.

It took place at Ban Heng Restaurant, which is known for its classic Teochew cuisine.

SCDF personnel rushed to put out the flames. Thankfully, there were no reported injuries.

Fire broke out at Block 22 Boon Keng Road

According to SCDF, they were alerted to the fire in a restaurant at Block 22 Boon Keng Road at about 5.10pm.

Although the statement did not specify the place, The Straits Times and several MS News readers reported that it was Ban Heng Restaurant.

20 people managed to get out of the restaurant before firefighters arrived at the scene. They escaped unscathed.

Here’s a view of the fire and smoke from another vantage point.

Cause of fire under investigation

SCDF successfully extinguished the flames with a hosereel and waterjet.

The blaze had involved kitchen exhaust duct at the restaurant, though the exact cause is currently under investigation.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time the restaurant had caught fire. A similar incident had taken place back in 2018.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports that the incident 2 years ago had also involved the kitchen exhaust duct.

Hope owners will upgrade & fireproof premises

We hope that restaurant owners will look into upgrading & fireproofing the premises, especially their kitchen & exhaust ducts, to ensure that a fire won’t happen again.

In the meantime, we’re relieved to know that no one was injured this evening. Kudos to SCDF for putting out the flames in the nick of time.

