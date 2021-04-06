Fire Breaks Out In Kovan Home On 4 Apr

While many of us might have spent our Sunday sleeping in comfortably, a family of 4 in Kovan was jolted awake by warning shouts on 4 April.

At about 8.40am, the family was forced to flee their house that had caught fire.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) soon arrived on the scene and put out the fire.

Investigations are now ongoing.

Kovan neighbours alerted family that their home was on fire

On Sunday (4 Apr), the family living at 38 Charlton Lane, a private estate at Kovan, rudely awakened as they heard shouts from their neighbour that their house was on fire on Sunday (4 Apr) morning.

The couple and 2 young children hurriedly evacuated from the house, still barefooted and in their pyjamas, reported Lianhe Wanbao.

Concerned neighbours tried to help by offering them footwear, even inviting the children into their homes to rest.

Another neighbour also tried to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher.

The fire was believed to have started with an electric box at the front of the house.

Thick smoke and fire engulfed house

According to The Straits Times (ST), SCDF were alerted to the fire at about 8.40am.

Footage of the fire shared by Facebook page All Singapore Stuff showed a fire engine parked outside the residence as SCDF officers prepared the hoses.

Black smoke was emitting from the house and a small flame can be seen at the front porch.

All of a sudden, the fire grew in intensity, engulfing the ceiling with plumes of thick smoke billowing from the house.

The sudden blaze also sent sparks flying.

Cause of fire under investigation

Eventually, the fire was extinguished by SCDF with a water jet and a fire extinguisher, reported ST.

In the aftermath of the accident, the front portion of the house was badly burnt and the floor was covered with glass shards.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported as the family of 4 managed to evacuate in time.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

Kudos to the helpful neighbours

Though the fire was no doubt an unfortunate event, we are glad that there were no casualties arising from the incident.

Kudos to the neighbours for alerting the family to the fire, which allowed them to safely evacuated quickly.

Hopefully, investigations will reveal the cause of fire so such incidents can be prevented in the future.

