Fire breaks out at People’s Park Complex, about 20 residents evacuated as precaution

20 evacuated as precaution after fire at People’s Park Complex

About 20 residents were evacuated as a precaution after a fire broke out in a residential unit at People’s Park Complex on Sunday afternoon (4 Jan).

In a Facebook post on the same day, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at about 1.55pm.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the living room of a unit on the 21st floor engulfed in flames. No one was inside the unit at the time.

SCDF officers carried out forcible entry to gain access to the unit and extinguished the fire using two water jets.

As a precautionary measure, the Police and SCDF evacuated around 20 people from the affected block. No injuries were reported.

SCDF also said that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

SCDF reminds public of home fire safety habits

Charmaine Heilijgers, a business owner, told MS News she was walking towards New Bridge Road via Pagoda Street when she noticed the fire.

“We heard an alarm go off. I’m not sure if it came from the complex or another source. Shortly after, we heard sirens,” she said.

Following the incident, SCDF reminded members of the public to remain vigilant and practise good home fire safety habits to reduce the risk of fires.

These include not leaving cooking unattended, avoiding overloading power sockets and switching off electrical supplies when not in use, as well as extinguishing lighted materials such as candles before leaving home.

Netizens express concern over recent fires

The incident sparked discussion online, with some netizens voicing concern over what they described as a recent spate of fires in residential areas.

One Facebook user urged a Member of Parliament (MP) to look into the matter.

Others took the opportunity to thank the firefighters and police officers for their swift and coordinated response at the scene.

Also read: SCDF alerted to 3 HDB fires in 2 days in Tampines & Bukit Purmei, 1 blaze likely due to PAB

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Charmaine Heilijgers and adapted from Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook.