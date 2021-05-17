Sembawang Wet Market Catches Fire On Monday Morning, Cause Under Investigation

Recently, Singapore has been having its fair share of fires, with the latest occurrence being from a less expected place.

Earlier today (17 May), a fire broke out at a wet market in Sembawang. Thankfully, despite the extent of damage, there are no casualties.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, who’s also the MP for Sembawang GRC, updated the incident’s follow-up measures on Facebook.

Source

He writes that the Town Council will work with the Housing Development Board (HDB) to offer the required assistance, and reopen the venue ASAP.

Fire at Canberra Road wet market

In response to MS News‘ queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to a fire at about 12.45am today (17 May).

The incident took place at Block 511 Canberra Road in Sembawang.

Source

The affected venue is a wet market, or pasar, frequented by residents in the neighbourhood.

Source

According to SCDF, they conducted force entry into the market and extinguished the fire with 3 water jets.

Thankfully, there was no one on-site when the fire took place, hence there were no reported casualties.

Source

In his Facebook post, Minister Ong thanks the residents for reacting swiftly by calling SCDF, who quickly put out the fire.

Offer assistance to affected stall owners

However, evident from the pictures, the flames have caused considerable damage to some stalls in the wet market.

Source

As such, the Town Council will work with Housing & Development Board (HDB) to restore and reopen the market as soon as possible.

Moreover, they’ll also reach out to affected stallholders, and provide due assistance.

As of now, SCDF said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Thankful no one was hurt

Giving the extent of the fire, we are saddened by the losses some stallholders must be suffering.

This is on top of the stricter social distancing measures, which are already inflicting on their livelihood. We hope that they’ll receive the help they need.

But on the bright side, we should be thankful that no one sustained injuries from the unfortunate incident.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.