Fire Breaks Out At Sengkang Condominium On 27 Nov Morning, Claims 2 Lives

Fire Breaks Out At Sengkang Condominium On 27 Nov

UPDATE (11.30am): According to The Straits Times (ST), the fire claimed the lives of a man and woman, both 78. They were among three victims taken to the hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

A 73-year-old man is still receiving treatment.

In the early hours of Sunday (27 Nov), a fire broke out at Rivervale Crest condominium in Sengkang.

When Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a fire raging in a 14th-storey unit.

Three people were found unconscious in the unit and later conveyed to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

Raging fire breaks out at Sengkang condominium 14th-floor unit

In a Facebook post, the SCDF shared that they were alerted to the fire at 9 Rivervale Crescent at about 1am on Sunday (27 Nov).

Upon their arrival, they found a fire raging inside a unit on the 14th floor of the condominium.

SCDF firefighters then forcibly entered the smoke-logged unit and started firefighting efforts.

The fire involved the contents of a bedroom and was soon extinguished with a water jet.

Three unconscious people rescued

During the firefighting operation, SCDF found three unconscious people in the affected unit. They were rescued and brought to the ground floor.

SCDF’s emergency medical services personnel then performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on two of the persons.

They were later conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital. The third person was brought to Singapore General Hospital.

Besides that, about 150 residents living in neighbouring units were evacuated by the police as a precautionary measure.

According to the Facebook post, the cause of the fire is now under investigation.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook.