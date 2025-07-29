Fire breaks out in Toa Payoh HDB unit, 3 persons conveyed to hospital

HDB unit in Toa Payoh engulfed by fire on 29 July

A fire broke out in a unit at Block 229 Toa Payoh Lorong 8 on Tuesday (29 July) afternoon.

Footage circulating online showed that the fire had consumed a tenth-floor unit at the block.

In a Facebook post at 2.46pm, SCDF revealed that three persons were conveyed to the hospital for smoke inhalation and burn injuries.

An update at 3.23pm said that the fire had been brought under control with two water jets. Firefighters conducted forcible entry into a unit on the 11th floor to fight the fire.

According to eyewitnesses on Facebook, people in the levels above were evacuated.

Thick smoke seen coming from unit

Footage shared online shows thick smoke coming out of multiple windows of the affected HDB unit.

Some of the window frames appeared to be damaged.

The smoke was even visible from the nearby estate of Potong Pasir.

3 persons conveyed to hospital after fire at Toa Payoh HDB

SCDF revealed on Facebook that they were alerted to the fire at about 1.10pm.

Three persons were conveyed to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation and burn injuries.

Firefighting operation is ongoing.

Comes a week after another fire in Toa Payoh

This incident comes just a week after a separate fire occurred at Block 173 Toa Payoh Lorong 1 on 22 July.

Two people perished in the fire, and over 100 residents were evacuated.

Featured image adapted from Chris Soh on Facebook.