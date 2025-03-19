Woman in M’sia calls firefighters to open house after husband & children fall asleep & lock her out

Woman locked outside her house after husband & children fall asleep, calls firefighters

A Malaysian woman had to call firefighters for help after getting locked out of her own home when her husband and children fell asleep inside.

Documenting the amusing incident in a TikTok video, Ms Amira Roseli wrote in the caption that after attempting to wake up her sleeping husband multiple times, she had “no choice but to call the firefighters” to open the door.

Husband dozes off despite promising to open the door

On Tuesday (18 March), Ms Amira Roseli’s husband had picked up their children from her sister’s house while she was at work.

At around 4.50pm, he texted her to ask if she was on her way home, assuring her that he would be waiting to open the door.

However, when she arrived at 5.10pm, she knocked and called out repeatedly, only to receive no response.

To make matters worse, her spare key was inside the car her husband had used to fetch the children.

After waiting for an hour and growing increasingly worried about their safety, Amira finally called the fire department for assistance, reported Malaysian news outlet WeirdKaya.

Firefighters arrive to break in, only to find family fast asleep

As shown in her 26-second TikTok video, a fire truck pulled up to her house with its siren blaring.

Four firefighters could be seen standing at the forecourt, attempting to unlock the security gate.

Upon entering, Ms Amira was met with an almost comical sight — her husband and children were fast asleep, completely unaware of the commotion outside.

Fortunately, they were all safe.

When he finally woke up, Ms Amira’s husband groggily asked why firefighters were in their house.

Still too drained to process what had happened, he simply went back to sleep.

It turned out that he had been awake since Suhoor, powering through the entire day without rest. After putting the baby to sleep, he finally dozed off — locking his wife outside in the process.

Also read: Man in China wrapped in 6 blankets falls into gap on bed, calls firefighters for help



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @amiraroseli_ on TikTok.