Firefighters in M’sia called to move skunk from residential area, stench leaves them gagging

Firefighters brave smelly rescue mission to remove skunk from residential area in Malaysia

Firefighters don’t just put out flames. Sometimes, they’re also called upon for all sorts of rescues, including the furry — and sometimes funky — kind.

For one rather unlucky team in Malaysia, that meant having to trap a skunk that had wandered into a residential area.

A video of the hilariously unfortunate incident, shared by @pedangair on TikTok earlier this week, has since racked up over 700,000 views.

Fightfighters gag at smell of skunk

In the video, the black-and-white critter is seen cornered against the wall of a residential compound, with firefighters cautiously approaching.

Curious residents watched from a distance — many holding their noses, some choosing to flee the scene altogether.

The firefighters attempted to trap the creature using a piece of cloth, a rubbish bin, and a reach extender.

However, their progress was frequently interrupted by the skunk’s malodorous defence mechanism.

Several firefighters had to pause, retreating mid-rescue while gagging dramatically.

At one point, the skunk sprayed two of them directly, sending the pair scrambling.

“[I’m] out of breath,” one of them remarked to the camera, managing a weary smile through the ordeal.

Firefighters safely release skunk back into the wild

Just when they thought the fugitive was secured, the skunk made a break for it, prompting a brief chase before firefighters finally trapped it under the bin.

With their pungent passenger secured, they transported it to a more suitable environment.

As the animal’s overpowering smell lingered, the firefighters had to pull over by the side of the road, retching from the stench.

When they finally arrived at the forest, they left the skunk in the open bin, relieved to be rid of it at last.

Netizens sympathise while laughing at firefighters’ misfortune

Many netizens admitted the comical rescue gave them a good laugh, though several added they felt bad for the firefighters who had to endure the stink.

One user joked that firefighters are fearless when facing venomous snakes, crocodiles, and raging infernos — but it was a skunk that finally broke them.

Some commenters even said they found themselves gagging or instinctively covering their noses despite watching from the comfort of their (presumably unscented) homes.

Others were surprised to learn that skunks even existed in Malaysia, having assumed they were only found in the United States (US).

In reality, the animal seen in the video is more likely a Sunda stink badger, a similarly smelly cousin of the skunk, native to Southeast Asia and identifiable by its shorter tail.

