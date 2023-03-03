Firefly Airlines Will Offer Direct Flights From Changi Airport To Penang, Tickets Already Available

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Low-Cost Carrier Firefly Offers Direct Flights From Changi Airport To Penang

If you’re a frequent flyer, you may have heard of Firefly Airlines, a subsidiary of Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG).

The low-cost carrier currently offers flights to Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia.

At the moment, Singapore travellers going to Penang, Malaysia, must board from Seletar Airport and fly to Subang Airport in Selangor before taking a connecting flight.

Thankfully, from 26 Mar, Firefly Airlines will be offering direct flights to Penang from Changi Airport.

Firefly Airlines offers one-way tickets to & from Penang from S$32

If you’ve been planning a holiday in Malaysia and sweating over how to save costs, look no further.

Low-cost carrier Firefly Airlines will be offering flights between Penang and Singapore Changi Airport twice daily both ways.

According to their website, flights from Singapore Changi Airport to Penang take off at 10am and 6.35pm daily.

On the other hand, flights from Penang to Singapore Changi Airport depart at 12.40pm and 9.15pm daily.

On its Facebook page, the airline advertises that one-way flight tickets start at S$32 (RM109).

This rings true on the website, as one-way flight tickets from Penang are indeed available at RM109.

However, from the airline’s website, it seems like the price of flights from Singapore Changi Airport to Penang is more than double, starting from S$80 (RM269).

Move follows strong travel demands

Speaking to The Star, MAG chief executive of Airlines Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi said the airline has seen strong travel demands since they resumed flights from Seletar Airport to Subang Airport in June 2022.

He said in his statement, “This is due to the strategic location and perfect timing, which allows customers from both countries to travel for business activities conveniently.”

Tickets already available for purchase

Folks planning a trip to Penang soon would be glad to know that tickets to and from Penang are already available for booking on Firefly’s website.

The flights will be completed with the airline’s new Boeing 737-800 jets. The airline shared in a press release that these jets have a holding capacity of 189 passengers.

Will you be flying Firefly from Changi Airport to Penang come 26 Mar? Let us know in the comments.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Firefly Airlines on Facebook.