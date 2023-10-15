Fireworks Seen Near Choa Chu Kang Temple On 14 Oct As Part Of Nine Emperor Gods Festival

Choa Chu Kang Temple Has Fireworks Display As Part Of Nine Emperor Gods Festival

Many staying at the Teck Whye area of Choa Chu Kang were surprised to see a fireworks display on the night of Saturday (14 Oct).

Several people took videos of the fireworks and uploaded them on social media.

It turns out that the fireworks were because the Tao Bu Keng temple is celebrating the Nine Emperor Gods festival.

Instagram page @sgfollowsall uploaded at least two videos of the fireworks displays.

One of them shows a view that’s seemingly from a car.

One of the passengers exclaims in surprise at the sight.

“Whaat! So crazy, ah!” they cry.

They also wonder if there is some kind of festival going on.

The sight is certainly enough to take one’s breath away, considering how close they are to the scene.

Another video uploaded by @sgfollowsall shows an alternative angle of the fireworks.

Prior to the event, the temple had given out posters announcing the fireworks display.

Festival is celebrated by Taoist community

The fireworks display is just one of many events that Tao Bu Keng temple had while celebrating the Nine Emperor Gods festival.

The festival, also known as the Vegetarian Festival or 九皇爺誕 (Jiu Huang Ye Dan), lasts nine days.

This year, it takes place between 15 Oct and 23 Oct.

A day before the eve of the lunar ninth month, there’ll be a ceremony to welcome the Nine Emperor Gods.

Many will practice a vegan diet during the festival. There will also be visits to other temples, signified as the yew keng in Hokkien, or procession.

While many only expect fireworks displays during National Day or New Year’s Day, it seems the Nine Emperor Gods festival, too, has a beautiful display for residents and devotees.

