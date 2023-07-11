You Can Catch NDP 2023 Fireworks At 5 Heartlands Locations, Including Tampines & Jurong West

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

NDP 2023 Fireworks Displays At 5 Locations In Heartlands

If you love fireworks but aren’t so keen on squeezing together with giant crowds in the Marina Bay area for this year’s National Day Parade (NDP) 2023 fireworks display, you need not fret.

As with previous years, there’ll be fireworks displays in 5 heartland locations, including Toa Payoh and Woodlands.

There’ll also be other activities for the whole family to enjoy at these locations, both on 9 Aug itself and on 5 and 6 Aug.

NDP 2023 heartlands fireworks displays

Residents can head to the following heartland locations on 9 Aug for the fireworks displays:

ActiveSG Bedok Sport Centre

ActiveSG Jurong West Sport Centre

ActiveSG Toa Payoh Sport Centre

ActiveSG Woodlands Sport Centre

Our Tampines Hub

On the day itself, there’ll be a “Fly Our Flag” segment with a total of six helicopters flying the state flag across Singapore.

They’ll fly under two routes — one in the West, and another in the East.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the fireworks display should take place between 8.15pm and 8.25pm.

You can enter the venues from 6pm.

But 9 Aug isn’t the only date with events, for there’ll also be other activities lined up.

Sports tryouts and bouncy castles for NDP 2023 celebrations

On 5 and 6 Aug, the weekend before National Day, families can drop by all five heartland locations for some fun and sports tryouts, according to the organisers.

Together with Sport Singapore, you can try out sports such as:

Athletics

Basketball

Floorball

Football

Hockey

Table tennis

Tennis

There are also other activities, such as archery and skateboarding, as well as roller skating, and even Zorb ball.

Those with kids can try the bouncy castles or group activities such as community mural painting.

At the same time, you can catch live stage performances.

You can buy tickets to the festival sites soon — check out the details from 12pm on Wednesday (12 July) on the NDP website.

Featured image adapted from TODAY on YouTube.