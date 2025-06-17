Fish bone pierces Thai woman’s neck after getting swallowed, safely removed by doctor

Fish bone pokes through skin of woman’s neck after being lodged in throat for 2 weeks

A woman in Thailand was left in agony after a fish bone she accidentally swallowed pierced her throat and poked through the skin of her neck, according to Thai news outlet Workpoint News.

On Monday (16 June), the victim’s husband shared a Facebook post, along with a shocking image showing the bone sticking out from the side of her neck.

He warned others to be cautious when eating fish, as bones lodged in the throat can worsen if pushed deeper with fingers.

Identified as 45-year-old Samran Bubpha-art (name transliterated from Thai), the injured woman was subsequently rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery to remove the nearly bone — which measured nearly 2cm.

Accidentally swallowed bone while having fish soup

Her husband, Suriyan Bubpha-art, shared that she swallowed the bone while drinking home-cooked fish soup.

Ms Samran had taken a bite containing fish eggs and unknowingly swallowed a hidden bone and felt a sudden sharp stab in her throat.

Following traditional beliefs, the couple tried swallowing more food to push the bone down, but it didn’t help. The sharp spine remained stuck.

X-ray failed to detect bone in her throat

Even though they sought medical help, an X-ray failed to detect the bone.

Believing it had passed naturally, the couple returned home.

Two weeks later, Ms Samran developed neck pain and swelling resembling thyroid inflammation. Fearing it might be cancer, the couple returned to the hospital, but doctors again found nothing.

Shocked to see tip of bone protruding through skin

Her symptoms worsened, and she applied a medicated pain patch. On the second day, she felt a pricking sensation, like a thorn from inside her neck.

When she removed the patch, she was stunned to see the tip of the fish bone visibly protruding through her skin.

Doctors later confirmed that this was the first case of a swallowed fish bone piercing through the skin. Ms Samran has since recovered after undergoing a minor surgical procedure.

Featured image adapted from Morning News on Facebook and สรยุทธ สุทัศนะจินดา กรรมกรข่าว on Facebook.