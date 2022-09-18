Man Bravely Rescues Flapping Fish On Giant Supermarket Floor, Throws It Back Into Tank

Man Picks Up Flapping Fish On Supermarket Floor At Loyang Point Giant

On Saturday (17 Sep), a man shared a TikTok video of how an ordinary supermarket run turned into a fishy yet exciting adventure.

While it is unclear how everything started, the video shows a fish flapping about on the floor at a Giant supermarket.

Armed with plastic bags over his hands, a man then tried to rescue the fish, eventually managing to get it back into its tank.

Netizens found the rescue mission hilarious and the video soon went viral, garnering over 90,000 views on TikTok.

Man rescues flapping fish on supermarket floor

The video started out showing a black fish motionless on the floor of the supermarket.

A man with plastic bags over his hands can then be seen trying to grab the fish.

But as he made contact, he turned squirmish and laughingly looked back at the man behind the camera. His friends egged him on, calling him a “city boy”.

The man rallied on and made a second attempt at grabbing the fish. This time, the fish slipped out of his grasp and began flapping about on the floor.

But the third time’s the charm and he later managed to get a hold of the fish.

Hilariously, he then crab-walked his way towards a fish tank in the seafood section of the supermarket.

In the heat of the moment, the man then hurled the fish into the fish tank before falling onto the ground.

This happened just as the man behind the camera said, “Don’t flop it in!”.

The friends then dissolved into laughter at what they had just done and the video ended as the man said, “You just saved a S$12 fish“.

This incident appeared to have taken place at the Giant supermarket at Loyang Point.

Netizens found the incident hilarious

The video soon went viral, garnering over 94,000 views at the time of writing.

Many found the comical incident hilarious. Some said that the most amusing part was the man’s crab walk.

Others laughed at how the TikToker mocked the man’s squeamishness by calling him a “city boy”.

Another netizen commented that the Giant supermarket’s staff must have repeatedly watched the CCTV footage of the humorous incident.

A commendable effort

While some might not agree with the way the fish was hurled back into the tank, it’s safe to say the ‘rescuer’ did his very best.

It is certainly a commendable effort on the ‘city boy”s part to save the fish.

After all, not many of us will go the distance to save a fish we find flapping about a supermarket floor.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.