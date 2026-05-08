30-year-old fishery worker dies after being struck by lightning at fish farm off Lim Chu Kang coast

Fishery worker fatally struck by lightning off Lim Chu Kang coast

A 30-year-old fishery worker died after he was struck by lightning while working at a fish farm in waters off Lim Chu Kang coast.

The fatal workplace accident happened at about 4pm on Tuesday (5 May).

Worker was unconscious when taken to hospital

Police said they received a call for assistance at 691 Lim Chu Kang Road, the address of the Singapore Food Agency’s (SFA) Lim Chu Kang Jetty.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) conveyed the man to Woodlands Hospital while he was unconscious.

He later died in hospital.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) identified F20W as the employer of the site where the man had been working.

Preliminary police investigations do not suggest foul play.

MOM and the police are investigating the incident.

Heavy rain alert issued on day of incident

On the day of the incident, the National Environment Agency (NEA) issued a heavy rain alert for southern, eastern, and central Singapore at about 5.10pm.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) had also said in its fortnightly weather advisory on 30 April that thundery showers in the afternoon were expected over parts of Singapore in the first half of May.

According to MSS, Singapore records an average of about 176 lightning days each year.

MOM reminds workers to seek shelter during thunderstorms

Following the incident, MOM reminded workers to seek shelter immediately when alerted to potential thundery showers.

They should also wait at least 30 minutes after the last sound of thunder before resuming outdoor activities.

Also read: Woman in Vietnam killed by lightning strike during thunderstorm, helmet split in half



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Featured image adapted from Google Maps, for illustration purposes only.