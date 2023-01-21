Companies Can Start Flexi-Work Arrangements To Support Families, Says PM Lee In CNY Message

Flexi-Work A Way To Build Society That Supports Families, Govt Stepping Up Such Measures Soon: PM Lee

As Singaporeans look forward to Chinese New Year (CNY), some might be wondering whether the flexible work arrangements we saw at the height of Covid-19 can continue, especially for those who wish to take care of their families.

In this year’s CNY Message, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong answered this by expressing his support for families again.

Significantly, he suggested that companies could institute flexi-work arrangements to support families.

The Government will also be stepping up measures to support families, with news coming up soon.

We summarise his CNY 2023 message below.

This year’s CNY especially meaningful: PM Lee

In PM Lee’s annual CNY Message released on CNY Eve (21 Jan), he noted that this year’s festivities will be especially meaningful for many.

That’s because it’s the first time since 2020 that we can resume celebrations fully with family and friends.

Mr Lee spent the day giving ang pows and goodie bags to public transport workers at the Woodlands Integrated Transport Hub.

Families at ‘core of social compact’

Speaking of family, Mr Lee said families are at the “core of our social compact”. Strong families are also central to a stable, resilient society, he added.

That’s why the Government is planning programmes and initiatives for society to support families through all phases of life.

All Singaporeans can do our part to build a society that values and supports every family, he feels, suggesting a few ways we can do it.

Flexi-work is one way to support families: PM Lee

One way to support families is for companies to institute flexible work arrangements, Mr Lee said.

They can also cultivate a workplace culture that’s more encouraging.

In Sep 2022, Minister of State for Manpower Gan Siow Huang urged companies and workers to adopt a “flexible mindset” regarding flexi-work arrangements such as four-day work weeks.

While every company and worker has unique needs, they’re encouraged to identify the arrangements that work best with their circumstances.

As for individuals, they should cherish family time and make it a greater priority.

Govt will help with parenting pressures

Mr Lee noted that Singapore’s total fertility rate (TFR) dropped in 2022.

However, he’s heartened that many young people still see marriage and parenthood as important life goals.

Thus, the Government will continue to help parents manage the pressures of raising children so that every child can have a good start in life, he added.

Govt stepping up support measures, changes coming soon

To that end, Mr Lee made an announcement that might bring relief to Singaporean parents.

The Government is “stepping up measures to support parents”, he said.

One of these measures has already started: Fees at government-supported pre-schools have been lowered this month.

Further changes are coming, and they’ll be announced “in the coming months”, he added.

He thus encouraged couples to “do their best” in the Year of the Rabbit.

Check out his full CNY Message 2023 here.

Have a happy & healthy CNY

PM Lee’s CNY message certainly starts our festive period on an uplifting note.

Hopefully, more companies will take heed and be open to flexi-work — it’s literally their duty towards the nation.

MS News wishes all a happy and healthy Lunar New Year.

