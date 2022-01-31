PM Lee Expresses Support For Singaporeans To Start Families In CNY Message

As we eagerly usher in the new year and look forward to hearty steamboat gatherings with our families tonight (31 Jan), PM Lee shares his Chinese New Year greetings with us for the Tiger year.

Despite the need to maintain strict measures amidst the prevailing Omicron variant, PM Lee advises citizens to continue following safety measures.

He also expresses his support for Singaporeans to start families in this year’s CNY message.

Above all, he also hopes for higher marriage and birth numbers, so that our offspring can carry our hopes and dreams in the future.

We summarise his CNY 2022 message below.

Supportive of Singaporeans who plan to start & raise families

In his Facebook post, PM Lee mentioned Singapore’s marriage numbers falling at the start of the pandemic, before eventually catching up now and returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Regardless of the pandemic, he said families will still be eager to welcome new offspring, and he fully supports the plans of Singaporeans to start families.

PM Lee said the Baby Support Grant is a testament to the government’s support, where parents can seek financial relief amidst these uncertain times.

Strongly encouraging couples to start families, he hopes that there will be more couples tying the knot and giving birth to children that will carry “their (our) hopes and dreams for a brighter tomorrow”.

Hopes for more families to reunite as VTL opens

PM Lee also acknowledged the predicament families face when they were unable to return to their home countries for CNY during the pandemic.

With Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL) gradually opening, he wishes for more families to reunite and spend time with their loved ones this year.

However, it’s crucial to maintain social distancing and refrain from having large gatherings to combat the pandemic together.

Follow safe management measures & isolate if feeling unwell

While celebrating CNY with family and friends, PM Lee stresses the importance of following safe management measures to protect yourself.

One should stay at home and be isolated, should they feel unwell at any point in time.

He also reminds us to practise good hygiene while visiting, and this includes washing hands and using common utensils when sharing food.

Protect families & loved ones by getting vaccinated

As children aged 5-11 started receiving vaccinations this year, the Prime Minister also urged parents to bring their children to the nearest vaccination centres to get their jabs.

This is to protect everyone against Covid-19, young and old.

Families are also encouraged to get their booster shots when qualified as well.

Have a prosperous CNY & stay safe during this period

With that, PM Lee’s CNY message starts our festive period on an uplifting note.

MS News wishes all a happy Lunar New Year. Remember to observe safe managements measures while visiting your loved ones and take extra precautions whenever possible.

