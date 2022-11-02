S’porean Flight Attendant Dies In Taiwan Car Accident, Driver Had High Blood Alcohol Levels

Singaporean Flight Attendant Dies In Car Accident In Taiwan On 1 Nov

Flight attendants would often spend several hours in foreign lands during their layovers. While some choose to recuperate in hotels, others may take a walk around town to soak in the culture.

Unfortunately, a United Airlines flight attendant met with an accident while he was out and about in Taipei on 1 Nov.

While crossing a road in Taipei’s Da’an District, a driver of a Porsche SUV crashed into the flight attendant.

Reports say that the impact of the collision was so great that it severely dented the bonnet of the car.

Even though he was rushed to the hospital, with doctors trying their best to resuscitate him, medical staff declared the Singaporean flight attendant dead an hour after the accident.

Driver in car accident has history of drunk driving, flight attendant dies 1 hour later

According to The Straits Times (ST), the accident happened on 1 Nov at about 9pm.

The flight attendant, who is believed to be in his 30s to 40s, had flown into Taiwan earlier that day. It is unknown if he had travelled with anybody.

Later that night, he crossed a road apparently not meant for pedestrians. Around the same time, a 52-year-old driver, known only as Hsiang, was driving under dark and rainy conditions.

Taiwan News reports that Hsiang had admitted to consuming “a few glasses of red wine” while out with his friends that night.

The owner of a high-end fitness centre and luxury spa in Taipei, Hsiang has a history of drunk driving offences according to ETtoday.

On the night of the accident, a breathalyser test recorded his blood alcohol level as 0.58mg/l, which exceeds the legal limit of 0.15mg.

Airline promises to take care of deceased flight attendant’s family

Despite having had several drinks, Hsiang allegedly believed that he was sober and drove home.

Denying that alcohol affected his reactions in any way or that he was speeding, Hsiang blamed the accident on the “rainy and dark conditions”.

He also claimed that the victim had darted on the road suddenly, quoted Taiwan News.

Yahoo News reports that United Airlines is currently in talks with the local police to assist in returning the deceased’s remains.

Speaking to ST, a United Airlines spokesperson says they will “do all that’s possible” to take care of the flight attendant’s family during this difficult time.

Authorities in Taipei are currently investigating the culpability of the parties in question.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Taiwan News and SET News.