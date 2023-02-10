Porsche SUV Flips On Its Side After Accident In Bugis, Police Investigating

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Porsche Gets Into Accident In Bugis, Investigations Ongoing

While road accidents are rarely anything to laugh at, one recent crash painted a rather amusing – and confusing – picture.

In the wee hours of Thursday (9 Feb) morning, a glossy white Porsche was found lying on its side in the middle of an empty road in the Bugis area.

However, the driver had apparently gone missing.

Bystanders managed to capture the curious sight and upload it to social media.

Porsche flips on its side in Bugis on 9 Feb

A flipped Porsche Macan caught the eye of some night owls in the Bugis area during the early hours of 9 Feb.

Based on a video on the SG Kaypoh Facebook page, the luxury car had turned on its side with its wheels in the air.

Apart from the vehicle’s blinking hazard lights and peculiar position, the back of the car appeared to be in relatively pristine condition.

However, upon looking around, it’s clear that there is evidence of a crash.

Further in the background, a lone tire rests among some debris.

Another video on SG Road Vigilante shows the Porsche’s damaged front.

The post also claims that the car had overturned after the driver hit a temporary traffic light and concrete barrier.

He or she then abandoned the vehicle and was nowhere to be found.

Police investigating accident

According to a statement by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the police were alerted to the accident at 3.35am on 9 Feb.

Lianhe Zaobao reports that the accident occurred at the junction of Beach Road and Ophir Road.

The police also shared that a 40-year-old man is assisting with investigations. At the moment, it is unclear whether he is the owner of the car or not.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the accident.

Speaking to MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to a road traffic accident near 7500B Beach Road at around 3.35am on 9 Feb.

However, their assistance was not required.

Porsche SUV driver under spotlight for crash

Although footage of the moment of the accident has yet to emerge, many pointed fingers at the driver for their negligence.

One Facebook user criticised the driver for their lack of skills on the road.

They pointed out that it would take a really bad driver to flip a car with such a wide body.

As the driver was nowhere to be found near the flipped Porsche, people assumed that the individual fled the scene.

Another commenter sounded convinced that whoever was at the wheel was driving under the influence.

They went on to ‘compliment’ the driver’s attempt at evading a harsher punishment.

Fortunately, there was little collateral damage from the accident.

There were no reported injuries and as the incident happened in the early hours, traffic was light.

As it stands, the poor Porsche SUV bore the brunt of the crash.

