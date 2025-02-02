Woman in Taiwan wakes up to flooded house after pet cat turned on faucet overnight

Woman wakes up to flooded house after pet cat turned on faucet overnight

A woman in Taiwan was shocked when she woke up to see her home flooded and claimed that it was because her pet cat, Momo, had turned on the faucet overnight.

User @cora19941010 shared the video of her waking up to the wet disaster on Threads on 31 Jan, which has since gained 22,300 likes.

“It’s not the water, it’s my tears,” lamented the owner, adding that the water was going to ruin the flooring of her apartment.

Cat cleverly avoids reprimand

In the video, the house was seen covered by a few centimetres of clear water.

The camera then pans to the culprit inside the bedroom. It had one of its paws up as if surprised by the consequences of its own actions.

The cat’s reaction to the flood made its owner remark in the caption: “What’s wrong with you? It’s you who did this.”

In the comments, the owner further shared that the feline eventually found a place to lie down and dry itself.

The cat then saved itself from getting a scolding by being clingy towards its owner and sleeping on her lap afterwards.

It seems that Momo has long been a harbinger of chaos as OP has previously shared clips of the feline shredding tissue paper and getting into places where it shouldn’t be.

Netizens reveal their own cats’ antics

In true cat-parent fashion, several users shared their own experiences with their pets in the comments.

Some said their pet cats have done the same thing and surprised them with floods inside their homes.

Others expressed they felt lucky that their cats don’t cause such troubles, with one cat owner saying their cat was too stupid to do so.

Meanwhile, one user defended Momo, humorously claiming they have evidence that it was a mouse’s fault and posting a clip from the animated series ‘Tom & Jerry’.

Several netizens also comforted OP, saying water means she will encounter good fortune according to feng shui.

