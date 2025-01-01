‘Why do you look like my cat?’ Woman reunites with lost pet after 2 years at M’sia eatery

Woman reunited with lost cat at Malaysia eatery after 2 years

A woman was reunited with her long-lost cat after two long years at an eatery in Sabah, Malaysia earlier this month.

The emotional reunion was shared by user @podedoshh on TikTok on 13 Dec and has since garnered 337,800 views.

@podedoshh “hi meow, kenapa muka kau mcm kucing rumah aku” lepastu tengok ekor…. rupanya kucing aku yang suda bertahun hilang dan jumpa di kedai makan . dia masih tau nama dia Jerry 🥹💔 sudahla dia jenis soft mesti kena cakar oleh kucing lain hm (suda bawa balik rumah) ♬ original sound – Naim Daniel – Naim Daniel

In the video, she explained how she first noticed a white-and-orange cat that resembled her missing pet, Jerry.

The feline matched her pet’s old photos, though he looked slightly scruffy with a scar on his face, likely from a previous encounter with another animal.

She confirmed it was Jerry when she spotted his distinctively bent tail.

Cat went missing after owner moved homes in 2022

In a follow-up video, she shared that she had taken Jerry home, revealing that he had been missing since 2022.

She also posted a clip of Jerry drinking rainwater, a survival habit he likely developed during his time as a stray.

The woman told WeirdKaya that Jerry went missing after her family moved into a new home following the end of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Though they didn’t move far — just next door — she believed Jerry may have been unable to recognise the scent of the new house and thought they had abandoned him.

They searched the neighbourhood daily, calling out his name, but were unable to find him.

The woman also wondered if someone had taken him or if he had been attacked by one of the dogs in the area.

When the woman was finally reunited with Jerry, she recognised him as soon as she saw him walking towards their table.

Noticing his slightly bent tail, she was certain it was him.

She called out his name, and Jerry instantly recognised her, bringing the woman to tears.

Cat was a regular at the eatery

The woman explained that the proprietor of the eatery confirmed Jerry had become a regular in the area, though he had no known owner.

She also shared that when she showed his photo to people nearby, many recognised him and mentioned seeing him around often.

Since Jerry’s return home, the family has ensured he is well-fed and cared for, making up for the time he spent on the streets.

The woman expressed her gratitude to those who may have fed Jerry during his time as a stray and shared a message of hope for others looking to reunite with lost pets.

She encouraged people to feed stray animals, even if it’s just a little, as they could be pets who once had an owner but lost their way.

Also read: Pet cat in M’sia shows up at owner’s workplace after going missing for 2 weeks

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @podedoshh on TikTok and TikTok.