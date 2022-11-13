S’pore Food Blogger Racks Up S$1,127 Bill At Geylang Eatery, Says Meal Was Worth Every Cent

Food Blogger Veronica Chua Savours S$1,127 Meal At Geylang Eatery

There are tons of good food in Singapore, many of which are located in Geylang.

On Friday (11 Nov), food blogger Veronica Phua shared that one such restaurant worthy of praise was Sin Huat Eating House.

Her decadent meal there, shared with nine other friends, included otah, sea snails, scallops, squid, fish, prawns, and crab bee hoon.

The bill amounted to S$1,127. While this is no small sum, Veronica said the food was “worth every cent”.

Ordered parrot fish, frogs & crab beehoon

In her Instagram post, Veronica said she first learned about Sin Huat Eating House from American celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain years ago.

She and nine friends ordered a long list of food items, the first of which was otah, made in-house. Veronica shared that the spiced patty was mousse-like and intensely aromatic.

Next on their list were sea snails, better known locally as ‘gong gong’.

While the snails were tender, juicy, and succulent, Veronica said the star of this dish was the dip that was sweet, spicy, and packed a punch with the garlic.

The group also ordered scallops, steamed squid, garlic-steamed prawns, and parrot fish.

Veronica shared that they were hesitant to order the fish initially because they heard it could be pricey.

Nonetheless, they took the recommendation from Danny, Sin Huat Eating House’s owner, and went ahead with the order. She said it was the “best decision ever”.

Besides that, they also ordered steamed frogs with Brand’s Essence of Chicken. This was a classic dish that not many places serve, said Veronica.

And, of course, they had to get Sin Huat Eating House’s Signature Crab Beehoon. The crabs were “perfection”, but Veronica felt that the bee hoon was still the outstanding part of the dish.

It was full of “wok hei”, and each strand was moist, saturated with the crab reduction, and tasted like “a million bucks”, she said.

S$1,127 bill at Geylang eatery worth every cent to food blogger

Speaking of a million bucks, Veronica and her friends decided to play a guessing game on what the bill will be after the decadent meal.

With all the food they enjoyed, some guessed it would be up to S$2,000.

To their relief, it turned out to be much less than all their guesses — S$1,127.

While it is undeniable that S$1,127 is no small amount, Veronica said the food was “worth every cent”.

Visit Sin Huat Eating House in bigger groups

For those who plan to visit Sin Huat Eating House, Veronica advised that it’s best to visit in a bigger group because it’s more value for money this way. It also allows them to try a wider variety of dishes.

But she cautioned that “patience is a must” due to long waiting times. This is because the owner, Danny, handles almost everything on his own.

To elevate their dining experience, Veronica said diners could bring their own alcoholic beverages, just like her group did.

Plus, there’s no need to worry about glasses, which Sin Huat Dining House can supply.

Veronica left viewers with an important piece of advice: “Knowing and accepting what to expect when dining here is key to having an awesome time.”

Featured image adapted from @veronicaphua on Instagram.