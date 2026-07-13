Rider in M’sia allegedly leaves woman’s food at rubbish disposal area, account restricted by Grab

Woman in Malaysia claims food delivery rider left her order at rubbish disposal area

A woman took to Threads on 29 June to complain after a GrabFood delivery rider allegedly left her order inside a rubbish disposal area outside her home in Malaysia.

According to the woman, she and her husband arrived home at around 8pm and ordered one packet of rice to share.

After placing the order, the couple hurried to wash up and perform their prayers.

Rider allegedly did not inform couple that food had arrived

Her husband later said he had heard a motorcycle outside, but the rider did not honk or call out to inform them that the food had arrived.

The woman went outside to check but did not see the order on top of the wall, where she had instructed the rider to leave it.

When she checked the proof-of-delivery photograph on her phone, she was shocked to discover that the food had been left in an area where rubbish was placed.

“My blood ran cold when I saw the picture,” she wrote, adding that she trembled as she went outside to retrieve the food.

She described the incident as the “lowest point” she and her husband had experienced, saying they had been treated “like stray dogs”.

Rider allegedly told couple to ‘just eat’ the food

Her husband subsequently called the rider and asked why he had placed the food at the rubbish disposal area.

In response, the rider allegedly asked why the couple had not come outside to receive the order, despite the woman having left instructions for it to be placed on top of the wall.

The rider later called them back and purportedly said:

Just eat it. Just eat it. It’s inside a plastic bag.

The woman then questioned why he had not messaged or called them if he was unable to leave the order at the specified location.

However, she claimed the rider abruptly ended the call.

Grab issues refund and restricts rider’s account

The woman later said Grab had refunded her order.

She also shared a response from the Grab Support Team regarding the incident.

In the response, Grab said its Delivery-Partner Disciplinary team was investigating the matter and that appropriate action would be taken against the rider.

The platform added that the rider’s account would be restricted from receiving new jobs and that he would undergo “re-education”.

Grab also said it had requested a monetary penalty over the incident.

In addition, the rider was permanently blocked from being matched with any of the woman’s future orders.

Grab said it would continue monitoring and training its delivery partners to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

Also read: Delivery rider urinates at M’sia flat lift, resident claims it’s behind frequent breakdowns

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Featured image adapted from @zuriati.zolkifli on Threads.