Delivery rider urinates at M’sia flat lift, resident claims it’s behind frequent breakdowns

Delivery rider urinates outside lift at Kuala Lumpur flat

A resident of an apartment in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia has raised concerns about hygiene and civic behaviour after a food delivery rider was caught on CCTV urinating in front of a lift inside the property.

Shafira Saibi, who posted the footage on Facebook, said the incident took place on 19 Nov at about 2.10pm, shortly after the rider had completed a food delivery.

In the video, he is seen walking across the corridor before relieving himself beside the lift entrance.

Rider’s act allegedly leads to frequent lift malfunctions

Expressing her frustration, Ms Shafira wrote: “Does he think this is a public toilet? No civic consciousness at all.”

She added that the corridor had only recently been freshly painted.

“Residents worked so hard to decorate and repaint the corridor, and you simply chose to urinate here. This is also one of the reasons why the lift keeps malfunctioning,” she claimed.

However, it remains unclear whether the same rider had been responsible for similar incidents in the past.

Netizens express disgust & hygiene concerns

The post drew swift reactions online, with many users expressing their disgust at the behaviour.

One commenter compared the act to that of an animal, while another lamented that residents would now have to endure the stench until the area could be repainted the following week.

Others raised concerns about food safety.

One netizen noted that if a rider was willing to urinate in common areas, he might also neglect basic hygiene practices, including washing his hands before handling food.

