Man catches uncle urinating in public in Hougang, says elderly man gave him ‘judgmental stare’ afterwards

Man claims elderly man stared at him judgementally after latter was caught urinating in public

A Singaporean man was left baffled after an elderly man allegedly urinated in public in Hougang, then turned around to give him a “judgemental stare”.

The odd encounter, captured on video, was shared on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on 3 Nov.

Man encounters uncle urinating in public

The clip, uploaded by Mr Lim Kiat Hao, shows an older man with a black haversack standing among some bushes, appearing to relieve himself in broad daylight.

“Uncle gave me judgemental stare after peeing. But why? Did I do something wrong?” he wrote in the post caption, adding that it happened in the North-East Region.

Speaking to MS News, Mr Lim, a 22-year-old student, said the encounter happened in the “garden right outside Sin Heng Kee Porridge” in Hougang.

He was on his way to lunch when he spotted the uncle relieving himself openly in the bushes.

“I’ve never seen it done so openly before,” he remarked.

Man says public toilets readily available

Mr Lim said that after the man was done urinating, he appeared to notice the student nearby.

“He didn’t realise I was filming but gave me a strange stare instead,” he recalled.

At that time, Mr Lim was pretending to photograph the nearby flowers after capturing the man in the act.

According to him, the behaviour was particularly surprising as public toilets were readily available in the area.

“There is a toilet right across the road at the coffeeshop and another one at Sin Heng Kee itself,” he said. “It would take less than five minutes to reach either.”

He also revealed that he didn’t confront the man as he noticed that the latter hadn’t washed his hands.

Some netizens defend man urinating publicly

Online reactions were mixed. Some netizens criticised the act as unhygienic, while others urged understanding for the elderly man.

One commenter suggested that the man could have prostate problems, making it difficult to hold his bladder.

Another commenter urged understanding, as prostate issues are common among elderly men.

Still, others called the behaviour “disrespectful” and “inconsiderate to women walking by”.

Another netizen was also appalled that the man had used the bushes as his “private restroom”.

Under the Environmental Public Health (Public Cleansing) Regulations, it’s illegal to urinate or defecate in public in Singapore.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) has stated that offenders may face enforcement action, with first-time offenders fined up to S$1,000.

