Foodpanda Now Delivers Items From Cold Storage & Giant, Get Groceries Within 1 Hour

Foodpanda Partners With DFI Retail Group To Offer Grocery Items From CS Fresh, Cold Storage & Giant

Grocery shopping can be a very fun activity – for some, wandering through seemingly endless aisles while picking out your favourite items and imagining the sumptuous meal you’re gonna whip up later can be very enjoyable and therapeutic.

But the process of lugging back multiple heavy bags after that? Not so much.

Well, foodpanda is here to eliminate such hassles. The delivery platform has teamed up with DFI Retail Group to offer groceries from Cold Storage, CS Fresh, and Giant, which can be sent right to your doorstep within an hour after you place your order.

What’s more, yuu Rewards Club members can earn points on foodpanda transactions made across over 20,000 restaurants and merchants in Singapore, which can then be used to redeem rewards or offset future purchases.

Foodpanda delivers from CS Fresh, Cold Storage & Giant in 1 hour

Announcing the partnership at a media event on Thursday (7 Sep), foodpanda noted that this lets them provide the fastest online supermarket shopping experience in Singapore.

Thanks to technology and the ubiquity of Cold Storage, CS Fresh and Giant outlets, customers can receive their grocery orders within an hour — unless there are external events beyond anyone’s control.

Not forgetting the team of packers and riders who get to work as soon as an order comes in, preparing your household needs in a jiffy.

Finding exactly what you need shouldn’t be an issue since there are almost 20,000 grocery items across all three supermarket brands, including fresh produce, meat, beverages, and bulky household items.

In other words, say goodbye to the days of running frantically around a store searching for what you need like you’re in a scavenger hunt, and hello to quick and fuss-free shopping you can do without even getting your butt off the couch.

We got to witness firsthand just how fast a delivery can arrive when foodpanda Singapore’s CEO Lawrence Wen gave a live demo by placing an order at the event.

Sure enough, a foodpanda rider showed up less than an hour later, when everyone was still in the middle of the media Q&A session. We gotta say – we were pretty impressed.

Users will also be glad to know that they don’t need to pay extra for the convenience – every item will be priced exactly the same on the app as it is in-store. Yup, no annoying mark-ups to worry about.

Differences between supermarkets partnership & pandamart

Now, we know some of you may be wondering what the difference is between shopping at DFI Retail Group’s three supermarkets and foodpanda’s very own pandamart.

In response to MS News’ enquiries, a foodpanda spokesperson explained that the DFI partnership offers a much larger variety of items and serves as “a quick, convenient solution for those looking to top up their pantries, or for weekly grocery purchases”.

On the other hand, pandamart is meant to make “round-the-clock, super-fast deliveries for curated household necessities”.

This includes instances where you suddenly find yourself in dire need of something, such as medicine in the middle of the night or an ingredient you realise you’re missing right before you begin cooking.

Earn yuu Points & enjoy special deals

Admit it or not, everyone has an inner deal-loving auntie who loves sniffing out the latest promotions.

One great way to get more bang for your buck is by earning points with your purchases. Who wouldn’t want to be rewarded for spending money, right?

In addition to their partnership with DFI Retail Group, foodpanda has also welcomed yuu Rewards Club on board, which means that you can score yuu Points with every order, not just from supermarkets, but also restaurants and other merchants.

Every dollar spent gets you one yuu Point. Accumulate enough of those, and you can exchange them for discounts or rewards from partner brands like Guardian, BreadTalk, Food Republic, and of course, Cold Storage, CS Fresh, and Giant.

Remember to tell your mum about this or she might be mad that you didn’t jio her.

The deals get even sweeter over the next couple of months as foodpanda celebrates the launch of its new partnerships. Here’s what you can enjoy at a glance:

S$1.99 delivery fee for orders from Cold Storage, CS Fresh, and Giant (until 31 Oct)

Free delivery for orders from the above supermarkets for pandapro users with a minimum spend of S$35 (until 31 Oct)

Redeem S$5 foodpanda voucher with 850 yuu Points instead of the usual 950 Points (till 31 Oct)

Triple earn rate of S$1 to 3 yuu Points for first foodpanda order when you link your yuu ID to your foodpanda account

18% cash rebate for payments with DBS yuu Card (till 29 Feb 2024)

There’s also a monthly competition from now till 31 Dec, where the top 50 yuu spenders on foodpanda each month stand a chance to walk away with S$100 Trip.com vouchers. So go forth and shop away.

Less time running errands means more time for yourself & your loved ones

Sacrificing certain activities in order to make way for other priorities is simply part of the #adulting process.

But doing grown-up things like ensuring that your kitchen is well-stocked doesn’t have to be time-consuming when you can turn to convenient delivery services. After all, technology should make our lives easier and better.

Since you’re essentially freed from making that physical trip to the supermarket, you now have more time to spend with friends and family or focus on your hobbies. That certainly sounds like a win to us.

